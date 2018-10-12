Border Patrol misconduct stats point to Texas

FILE - This file photo provided by the Webb County Sheriff's Office shows Juan David Ortiz, a U.S. Border Patrol supervisor who was jailed Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, on a $2.5 million bond in Texas. Ortiz was arrested was accused of targeting women believed to be prostitutes in what prosecutors say is the work of a serial killer. He has been accused of killing four women, and prosecutors say he likely used his service weapon in the crimes. Ortiz has not yet been indicted and his attorney didn’t immediately respond for comment. The Border Patrol sector in Laredo, Texas _ where two agents were accused this year of multiple murders in separate cases _ disciplined employees more over two years than any other major sector, according to data released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Friday. (Webb County Sheriff's Office via AP, File) (AP)