CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A chill has descended on the Tri-State and it will get cold overnight with temps dropping into the upper 30s.
Daytime soil temperatures have been in the upper 60s and low 70s this week and overnight will drop into the low and middle 60s. The point here is that all that heat from the very warm weather lately will prevent the formation of a widespread killing frost.
A few pockets of frost are possible on windshields and exposed metal surfaces, especially some low spots may see a hint of frost on grass blades.
The chilly weather is going to continue for up to two weeks and frost is more and more likely as soil temperatures gradually decline over the next two weeks.
Friday will start clear and cold, it will be breezy and cool during afternoon with increasing cloudiness. Look for periods of light rain Friday evening and night.
The rain will end by dawn Saturday and the remainder of the weekend will be dry.
