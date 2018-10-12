Rough end to morning commute

SHARONVILLE, OH (FOX19) - Traffic is moving again on eastbound Interstate 275 just before I-75 after a crash blocked all lanes for nearly an hour Friday morning.
The accident was reported in Sharonville just before 9:30 a.m.
Initially, four to five vehicles were believed to be involved. Later, dispatchers said it turned out just two had collided.
Injuries were reported, and at least one ambulance was sent to the scene, dispatcher said.
Traffic also backed up northbound I-75 just north of I-275 in West Chester Township.
A three-vehicle crash blocked the right lanes, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Butler County post.
Delays extended past Sharon Road.
The morning commute ended on a rough note in Northern Kentucky.
Southbound I-71/75 near the Donaldson Highway is down to one lane as motorists use the right shoulder to squeeze by a crash.
