Downtown spa shut down; owner indicted on prostitution charges, police say

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A downtown spa has been shut down and its owner has been indicted on prostitution charges, according to Cincinnati police.
A notice of hearing for a temporary restraining order was posted at Lif Leaf Spa this week. The spa is located at 108 W. 9th St.
Police say the notice requires the owners to appear before the Common Pleas Court to show the business is not engaged in illicit and immoral activity. The temporary restraining order was requested after a Vice Squad investigation revealed prostitution and licensing violations were occurring at Lif Leaf Spa, which police say was creating a nuisance in the Central Business District.
Lif Leaf Spa’s owner, Lihua Ren, has been indicted on compelling prostitution and promoting prostitution and is currently awaiting extradition from Detroit.
