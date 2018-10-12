Elementary student reportedly wanders from CPS school; 2nd in 2 days

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A mother is demanding answers after she says her 10-year-old son went missing when he was supposed to be in an after school program at Rees E. Price Elementary.
Rhonda Garr said she always leaves work around 3:30 p.m. and picks up her fifth-grade son from his after school program at Rees E. Price Academy around 4:45 p.m. On Thursday when she arrived she says he wasn’t there.
“I get in the building and my son is not there so I’m like where is Caleb he’s always here. I’ve never had a problem with him not being there, which is an everyday routine,” said Garr.
She says the staff at the school did a search in the building and couldn't tell her where her 10-year-old son was.
"I just panicked. My whole train of thought just left," said Garr.
She then called Caleb’s dad to have him help search for their son while she went to pick up her other children from their after school program at the Price Hill Recreation Center. That’s where Garr found Caleb.
“I’m like OK, thank you. All my panic and worries went away, but I’m still upset because there’s so much going on in this world. How did he get out of the school’s hands. How did this even happen?” said Garr.
Garr says Caleb walked away from the school during dismissal unsupervised for two blocks, crossing two busy intersections.
“From 2:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. that’s a nice little time for him to get hit by a car or for somebody to snatch him," she said.
The school says it was a miscommunication.
Earlier this week, Cincinnati police found a 6-year-old who had wandered away from the same school.
“I’m like same school, another kid, oh no -- this is not right. Somebody has to be held accountable. At this point I would like to change schools because to me it’s just not safe apparently two kids in one day,” said Garr.
The spokesperson for Cincinnati Public Schools tells FOX19 they are reviewing their policies and procedures.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.