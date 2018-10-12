Evening showers possible in Tri-State

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Clouds have thickened over the Tri-State and rain is streaming across Indiana on the way for Friday evening showers.
Expect a few scattered by 7 p.m. and more steady rain after that. It all ends by dawn Saturday.
Saturday will start on the chilly side again in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Clearing will be slow so look for a cool day with highs in the mid 50s. By late afternoon the sky will be partly cloudy.
On Sunday there is the slight chance of a shower and at worst a few sprinkles for the Bengals game. Rain chances increase Monday with highs in the low to mid 50s.
