Florence garage fire spreads to house

FLORENCE, KY (FOX19) -A garage fire spread to a Florence home overnight, forcing out four people and causing heavy damage, fire officials said.
No one was hurt when flames broke out in the 7300 block of Maybury Court just before 3 a.m. Friday, Boone County dispatchers said.
When crews arrived, they saw heavy fire on all floors all the way up, including in the garage, according to the Florence Fire Department.
Mutual aid was summoned from Union Fire Department.
The cause remains under investigation.
A damage estimate was not available.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights resered.