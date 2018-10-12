‘Gnome Bandit’ arrested after falling out of an attic

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A suspect in Kentucky nicknamed as the “Gnome Bandit” was arrested after falling out of an attic.
The Louisville Metro Police Department said officers responded to the 1900 block of Winston Avenue after a tip.
Police said the suspect was hiding in an attic on the block. Investigators said the suspect was injured after falling out of the attic he was hiding in.
WAVE is reporting Barton Bishop is accused of stealing gnomes from homes in the area.
More than 12 people said their gnomes, lawn ornaments and plants were stolen from their property, according to the WAVE report.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.