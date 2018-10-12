Kings Island voted Best Theme Park Halloween Event in the country

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The votes are in - and Kings Island’s Halloween Haunt gets the win.
The theme park’s event was named the Best Theme Park Halloween Event in the country by USA Today readers.
The park’s annual Halloween event includes indoor and outdoor haunted attractions, live shows and more than 20 rides including Mystic Timbers, The Beast, Banshee and Diamondback roller coasters.
Halloweekends at Cedar Point in Sandusky, OH, made it in the top 10, ranked at No. 9.
There are three weekends left to enjoy Halloween Haunt.
