Late Day Shower Chance

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -The cooler air is finally upon us.
Temperatures this morning have fallen into the upper 30s and low 40s.
With sunshine to start the day we should see afternoon highs in the mid 50s, although clouds will be on the increase.
Expect a few scattered showers later today into the overnight as an upper disturbance floats through the region.
Saturday will once again be another chilly start in the upper 30s, with mid 50s by afternoon under partly cloudy skies.
Sunday will see a slight chance of a shower, with better rain chances Monday with highs in the low to mid 50s.
