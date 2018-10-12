NKY animal rescue takes on 50 pets to help ex-rescuer diagnosed with dementia

COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) - More than four-dozen pets are in desperate need of a home right now. It is the largest rescue ever for the northern Kentucky organization that is heading up the effort.
However, those involved said it is not a cruelty case or a hoarding situation -- it’s a rescue in need of a rescue.
The Covington-based Tri-State Noah Project’s founder, Laura Bamberger, said she is currently trying to find homes for 44 cats and six dogs. Bamberger said the 50 animals used to be owned by a woman named Diane, a retired nurse who cared for the animals at her Camden, Ohio home.
"She has literally dedicated her life to rescue,” said Bamberger. “She has always taken excellent care of all of her animals.”
Bamberger said she met Diane through rescue work several years ago. Regardless of Diane’s age or financial situation, Bamberger said she has always gone above and beyond for animals anywhere, anytime.
“Generous and selfless,” Bamberger said. “I mean, she would give her last dime to help an animal or help anybody.”
There were times, Bamberger said, that Diane would hop in a car at 3 a.m. just to meet Bamberger on the streets of Covington to help care for a dog or cat in need. Now, in a sad twist, Diane’s mental state has taken a turn. Diane, according to Bamberger, has been diagnosed with dementia. Though Diane’s mind has not hindered her love for her animals, it has, Bamberger said, hindered her ability for care for them.
“We will need flea treatments. Some are missing skin from it,” Bamberger said. “We do have some cats with upper respiratory infections. Some with inner ear infections.”
Bamberger is hoping she can do right by Diane, by finding all 50 of Diane’s former pets new happy, healthy homes. Bamberger said she does have a deadline.
“I have a month (to find them homes),” Bamberger said. “The very least I can do is give her the peace of mind that they’re safe.”
If the felines and canines are not relocated, Bamberger said relatives plan to send them off to shelters. Bamberger fears that in their condition, they may not get a second chance.
“If these animals go to a shelter in the condition they’re in now, they likely will not walk out of there,” said Bamberger.
The Tri-State Noah Project is in desperate need of fosters to help care for the dogs and cats, at least temporarily. Bamberger said they also really need tax-deductible donations to cover the cost of vet care. If you would like to help by fostering or donating, visit the organization’s Facebook page or website.
You can also donate through PayPay at TriStateNoahProject@gmail.com. Donors can call Noah’s Ark vet in Fort Wright, Kentucky to make a donation over the phone at 859-426-0426 ext. 4. The account name is under Tri-State Noah Project.
The rescue is working with independent living facilities to try to set up possible foster programs.
