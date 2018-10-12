NKY animal rescue takes on 50 pets to help ex-rescuer diagnosed with dementia

There were times, Bamberger said, that Diane would hop in a car at 3 a.m. just to meet Bamberger on the streets of Covington to help care for a dog or cat in need. Now, in a sad twist, Diane’s mental state has taken a turn. Diane, according to Bamberger, has been diagnosed with dementia. Though Diane’s mind has not hindered her love for her animals, it has, Bamberger said, hindered her ability for care for them.