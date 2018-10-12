Pitbull/boxer mix to be put down after biting 4-year-old Norwood boy

HICKSVILLE, OH (FOX19) - An 8-year-old pitbull/boxer mix will be put down in the coming days after biting a 4-year-old who lives in Norwood.
The incident happened Tuesday in Hicksville, Ohio, which is in Defiance County.
“I was doing laundry, and my mother-in-law was making dinner,” said Taylor Ellis, with her 4-year-old son Kurtis clinging to her leg. “She had told him to run out the door and tell the older kids that dinner was done.”
So Kurtis did what he was told. That’s when, Ellis says, he was mauled by a dog named Buddy who belongs to the mother-in-law’s boyfriend. FOX19 was told the dog is not often around children.
Kurtis had to get 60 stitches and staples in the back of the head. He also lost teeth and had surgery on his eye.
“Seeing my son this way -- it’s heartbreaking,” said Bradley Hendrickson, the boy’s father.
Buddy seemed to bite him everywhere. Hendrickson, who was in Cincinnati at the time, said his 4-year-old is still alive because of the bravery of his 11-year-old son.
“I just want to say I am thankful to my 11-year-old son who fought the dog off of him," he said.
The family is struggling as Hendrickson has taken off work to care for his son -- and the medical bills are piling up fast. They set up this GOFUNDME account.
The family said they are not against pitbulls but want all dog owners to make sure they are properly trained to be around kids.
Buddy has been quarantined for 10 days and will be put down after that, something the family says it agrees with.
