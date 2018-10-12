President Trump arrives in Ohio for rally in Lebanon

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - President Donald Trump traveled to Cincinnati for a rally in the northern suburbs as he continues his tour of battleground areas ahead of the upcoming midterm election.
He arrived at Cincinnati Municipal Lunken Airport in the East End around 4:30 p.m.
Trump is scheduled to speak to thousands of people during a 7 p.m. rally at the Warren County Fairgrounds, 665 N. Broadway St. in Lebanon.
He is visiting six states in 10 days to energize supporters to back Republicans in tight races for the House of Representatives. The party could lose control of the House at a time when, historically, the party in control of the White House loses ground in Congress.
This is the president’s first visit since February, when he spoke at Sheffer Corporation in Blue Ash.
