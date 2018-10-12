Several people charged in connection to Ohio prostitution ring

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Several people have been charged in connection to an Ohio prostitution ring.
Back in August we reported 50-year-old Ronald Hellman was placed in custody for his role in a human trafficking ring that reportedly involved at least 80 female victims.
Court records show the Youngstown man was arrested on Aug. 3 on multiple counts of compelling prostitution.
WKBN reported in August Hellman was believed to have exploited more than 80 women including at least one underage girl in a sex-for-hire ring.
Here are the list of suspects who have been charged and what they have been charged with:
Charles D. Krusac,78, Austintown
- 4 counts of compelling prostitution
- 9 counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material or performance
- 46 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor
- 5 counts of promoting prostitution
- 1 count of rape
- 9 counts of trafficking in persons
Ronald D. Hellman, 51, Youngstown
- 2 counts of compelling prostitution
- 6 counts of promoting prostitution
- 6 counts of rape
- 8 counts of trafficking in persons
James Jaster, 73, Boardman
- 3 counts of compelling prostitution
- 2 counts of promoting prostitution
Lori Jackson, 43, Warren
- 1 count of compelling prostitution
- 1 count of trafficking in persons
Elaine Hellman, 71, Youngstown
- 1 count of obstructing justice
