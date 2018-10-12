So what if you win the Mega Millions jackpot? ‘Keep your mouth shut,’ suggests lottery official

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - There is another humongous Mega Millions jackpot in the works.
Friday morning, the Kentucky Lottery gave away 250 free Mega Millions tickets at the Remke’s Markets in Crescent Springs. Chip Polson with the Kentucky Lottery joined the Rob Williams Anytime podcast this week to talk a little bit about the giveaway, and how to handle a big win should you be so lucky.
“Keep your mouth shut,” he said. “Don’t start telling everybody that you’ve won the lottery.”
In Kentucky, Polson said, winners can choose to not have a news conference or do any publicity. He says keeping a low profile is a wise move.
You can listen to the full conversation below:
Polson said when you have a little piece of paper worth so much in your hand, it’s a good idea to keep it on the down low at least until everything is confirmed and lottery officials conduct all of their security measures.
“You don’t want to broadcast that you’ve got (the winning ticket) to a lot of people,” he said.
There will be another Mega Millions drawing Friday night.
