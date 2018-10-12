St. Vincent de Paul hopes to provide 3,000 coats to those in need with annual drive

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is kicking off its 17th annual coat drive on Oct. 15.
It will kick off at noon at the Gold Star Chili in Covington, Ky., 504 W. Fourth St. The drive runs through Jan. 5.
Greater Cincinnati residents are being asked to donate new and gently used winter coats at drop-off locations across the Tri-State. Last year, St. Vincent de Paul distributed 2,600 coats to its neighbors in need, and this year aims to provide 3,000 neighbors with coats. There is a particular need for children’s coats, as well as adult coats sizes XL and larger.
Coats are being collected at more than 100 locations throughout Greater Cincinnati, including:
- All local Gold Star Chili restaurants.
- All Kemba Credit Union branches.
- All Your Cleaners and Valetone Cleaners locations.
- Numerous fire departments throughout Greater Cincinnati.
For a complete list of participating drop off locations, go to SVDPcincinnati.org.
The first distribution of coats by St. Vincent de Paul Cincinnati occurs Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon at Elder High School. St. Vincent de Paul Cincinnati and St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky are also holding additional distributions on Saturday, Dec. 1, and Saturday, Jan. 5.
Along with donating coats or making a financial contribution, the community can get involved by volunteering. St. Vincent de Paul is looking for volunteers who can help sort, hang or distribute the coats. To learn more about donating coats or helping sort and distribute coats, please call 513-421-HOPE or visit SVDPcincinnati.org.
For information on how to receive a coat, call 513-421-0602 or visit SVDPcincinnati.org. For information on how to receive a coat in Northern Kentucky, call 859-341-3219 or visit SVDPnky.org.
