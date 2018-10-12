Thickening Clouds and Shower Chances

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -The cooler air is finally upon us.
We started the day with sunshine, but clouds are on the increase as we climb into the mid 50s later today.
Expect a few scattered showers this afternoon into the overnight as an upper disturbance floats through the region.
Saturday will once again see another chilly start in the upper 30s, with mid 50s by afternoon under partly cloudy skies.
Sunday will see a slight chance of a shower, with better rain chances Monday with highs in the low to mid 50s.
