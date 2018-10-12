Toyota recalls trucks, SUVs and cars to fix air bag problem

FILE- This Feb. 11, 2016, file photo shows a Toyota logo on the hood of a 2016 Toyota Sequoia on display at the Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Toyota is recalling nearly 188,000 pickup trucks, SUVs and cars worldwide because the air bags may not inflate in a crash. The recall covers 2018 and 2019 Tundra pickups and Sequoia SUVs as well as 2019 Avalon sedans. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (Gene J. Puskar)