WATCH LIVE: President Trump to address crowd at Ohio rally

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - President Donald Trump traveled to Cincinnati for a rally in Lebanon as he continues his tour of battleground areas ahead of the upcoming midterm election.
Air Force One landed at Cincinnati Municipal Lunken Airport in the East End around 4 p.m. Tri-State drivers were warned to expect “significant” traffic delays Friday evening.
Trump is scheduled to speak around 7 p.m.
The rally is being held at the Warren County Fairgrounds, located at 665 N. Broadway St. in Lebanon.
The president is visiting six states in 10 days to energize supporters to back Republicans in tight races for the House of Representatives. The party could lose control of the House at a time when, historically, the party in control of the White House loses ground in Congress.
