Authorities recover $500K of meth, heroin in Cincinnati; 10 arrested

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Narcotics Unit and Drug Enforcement Agency recently targeted traffickers they say shipped kilogram amounts of illicit drugs from California and Mexico to the Tri-State -- 10 arrests were made as a result of the investigation.
Search warrants were served on Sept. 17 and Oct. 1, resulting in six and four arrests, respectively. They are all accused of being involved with this drug trafficking organization, Cincinnati police said.
During the investigation, officers recovered about 3 kilograms of cocaine, 3 kilograms of heroin/fentanyl, and 4 kilograms of methamphetamine. The estimated street value of these drugs is $500,000. Authorities say they also recovered $140,000 in U.S. currency, four vehicles, and four firearms in the investigation.
“The arrests, along with the recovered illegal narcotics, are significant in light of the fatal/nonfatal overdoses that continue to occur in this region,” Cincinnati police tweeted Friday night.
They said chemical testing confirmed a large portion of the narcotics were a deadly mixture containing a variety of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, valeryl fentanyl, and tramadol.
