Book, Boykin bail out No. 5 Notre Dame in 19-14 win vs Pitt

Notre Dame: The Irish trailed for the first times after the first quarter (7-0), at halftime (7-6) and after three quarters (14-12), and they were their own worst enemy with turnovers, quarterback sacks and penalties at inopportune times. On Pitt's opening touchdown drive, the Panthers dropped back to punt on fourth-and-4 at their own 29, but Notre Dame jumped offside, giving the Panthers a first down that kept their drive alive.