Man dies during Clinton-Massie and Goshen high school football game
By Briana Rice | October 13, 2018 at 12:19 PM EST - Updated October 13 at 12:44 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - During a high school football game between Clinton-Massie and Goshen on Saturday, a Clinton-Massie fan left mid-game in an ambulance and later pronounced dead.

With 3:12 left in the first half, and Clinton-Massie Falcons in the lead with 7-0, the game was postponed until Saturday morning at 9 a.m. A collection for the family was held during the game, according to Clinton-Massie Athletics.

Clinton-Massie Athletics asked that everyone, “Please join us in sending our prayers to the Parsons family.”

Falcons won the game Saturday morning 21-2. The reserve team also won Saturday morning with 44 to 3.

