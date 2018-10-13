Man dies during Clinton-Massie and Goshen high school football game

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - During a high school football game between Clinton-Massie and Goshen on Saturday, a Clinton-Massie fan left mid-game in an ambulance and later pronounced dead.
With 3:12 left in the first half, and Clinton-Massie Falcons in the lead with 7-0, the game was postponed until Saturday morning at 9 a.m. A collection for the family was held during the game, according to Clinton-Massie Athletics.
Clinton-Massie Athletics asked that everyone, “Please join us in sending our prayers to the Parsons family.”
Falcons won the game Saturday morning 21-2. The reserve team also won Saturday morning with 44 to 3.
