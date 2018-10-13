Cool, dry Saturday with rain expected Sunday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It is a cold start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s!
High pressure will deliver a dry forecast this afternoon with decreasing clouds. However, daytime highs will only reach the mid 50s.
Wet weather will move back into the forecast tomorrow.
Light rain will slide into our southern and central counties during the afternoon and continue to move north overnight.
Dry and even colder conditions are expected through he middle of the week.
Low temperatures will drop into the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday morning. As a result, widespread frost will be in the forecast.
