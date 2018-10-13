A Few Showers Sunday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - An upper level disturbance will float through the region Sunday setting off a few scattered showers. Keep this in mind if you are headed to the Bengals/Steelers game.
Afternoon high temps will only manage mid 50s this afternoon.
A cold front will then work into the region Sunday night and Monday with rain over the area into Monday afternoon.
High temps on Monday will rise into the mid 50s.
Behind this system, somewhat drier air will move in with sunshine returning to the forecast from Tuesday into Friday.
Temperatures will remain in the mid 50s until the end of the week.
