Man knocked unconscious, wallet stolen in Evanston

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A man was knocked unconscious and his wallet stolen Wednesday in Evanston, police say.
The victim told police investigators he was walking home when a woman called to him and lured him across the street around 1:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Clarion Avenue, according to Cincinnati Police.
Once the victim crossed the street, he was struck from behind rendering him unconscious, leaving him with a minor injury, said police.
When he awoke, he discovered his wallet was missing, said police.
The victim was unable to identify either the woman or the person who hit him.
Police ask anyone with information on the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
