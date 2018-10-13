Mathew 25: Ministries sending team to help hurricane victims

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Volunteers from Mathew 25: Ministries are heading to areas ravaged by Hurricane Michael.
The organization’s Advance Team will assess damage, identify an initial set up location, and distribute aid to shelters and impacted neighborhoods, according to Mathew 25 spokesperson Mary Tignor.
Full-service operations will begin this week once residents are able to begin returning to their homes, said Tignor.
Mathew 25 is in urgent need of donations for the ongoing shipments of relief and recovery supplies for the victims.
- Monetary donations: Donate online, mail checks to Mathew 25: Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242
- Personal care products: Antibacterial soap, hand sanitizer, toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, body wash, deodorant, lotion, etc.
- Cleaning supplies
- Paper products: Toilet paper, paper towels, etc.
- Baby and infant supplies
- First-aid items
- Clean-up supplies: Protective eyewear, work gloves, masks, shovels, screwdrivers, saws, trash bags, etc.
- Candles, flashlights, and batteries
Mathew 25′s Disaster Response Team just returned from helping victims of Hurricane Florence in the Carolinas.
