Meet La Salle’s Jake Seibert, who just might be the best high school kicker in the U.S.

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Imagine it’s the final seconds of a high school football game and your team is down by three points. Your team needs to kick a 60 yard field goal to force overtime. La Salle has a kicker who could make that kick.
In fact, he’s the No. 1 kicker in the country.
There’s a Wall of Fame at La Salle High School. A wall of Lancer greats, who rolled deep to the NFL. But there is something missing on that wall -- a kicker.
“He could be a kid that goes to Harvard and plays wide receiver, or goes to Ohio State or Alabama as a kicker,” said coach Pat McLaughlin.
Jake Seibert is kicking bullets to the blue sky.
“The smoother I am, the easier it is to kick,” he says.
On his first try for FOX19 cameras, the junior hit from nearly 60 yards.
“You see him kick and see how the ball jumps off his leg,” McLaughlin said. “He’s got a really strong leg and he’s really talented.”
Far and away one of the best in the country, he can kick it with just about anyone. Seibert is a five-star recruit and rated as the No. 1 kicker in the entire country in the 2020 class.
“He can play as long or as much as he wants to,” said McLaughlin. “He’s got that kind of ability.”
La Salle did not play Friday, but Jake hasn’t missed a kick all year. He says his personal record long is 66 yards. The longest kick in NFL history, made in a game, is 64 yards.
