Temps may drop into the upper 30s overnight

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The last time the official temperature dropped into the 30s was April 30 -- 164 days ago.
Chilly rain dominated the evening and the good news is that it will end before the morning commute. Temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 30s and your weekend will be off to a dry but chilly start. Clearing will be slow so look for a cool day with highs in the mid 50s. By late afternoon the sky will be partly cloudy. Saturday night the clouds begin to increase.
For Sunday there is the slight chance of a shower or sprinkle for the start of Steelers vs. Bengals, by late in the game light showers will be closing in. Rain chances increase Sunday night and Monday but rain ends by early Tuesday morning.
Cool to chilly weather will continue next week.
