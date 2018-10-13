Bodies found in burning car in East Cleveland identified as father and daughter

EAST CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Officials confirm the two bodies found in a burning car in East Cleveland have been identified as a father and daughter from Bedford.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office say the victims are 14-year-old Paris Bradley and 39-year-old Paul Bradley.
Officials say Paris was tortured and killed by multiple gunshot wounds to the head prior to being burned.
According to police, the car was found in an abandoned lot near 14603 Savannah Avenue.
The bodies were inside a silver Buick LaCrosse with New York license plates.
Members from the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office and Bureau of Criminal Investigation were dispatched to the scene.
Bedford Detective Sgt. Rick Suts confirms local and state investigators searched a home on Gould Ave that is occupied by 39-year-old Paul D. Bradley, who rented the Buick the bodies were found in.
Suts says the back door was found partially open upon officer arrival at approximately 2:45 p.m.
Officials reportedly discovered gasoline poured in every room and evidence that a struggle occurred inside the home.
According to Suts, the initial clearance of the house took 10 minutes and no one was found inside.
No suspects have been identified.
A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect(s). Contact East Cleveland Police with information regarding this fatal incident.
