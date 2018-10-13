Coroner looking for next of kin for possible ‘Lost Boy’

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s office is asking for help locating the next of kin for a possible member of the Lost Boys.
Deputy Coroner Scott Russ said the office his looking for the next of kin for Barnaba Kai, a black male born January 1, 1979.
He lived in Kentucky Towers, and neighbors say he’s possibly of Somalian descent and part of the Lost Boys.
The so-called Lost Boys came to the United States during a civil war in their home country. When they arrived here, many of them did not know their birthdays. So officials assigned them a new birthday, January 1st.
Copyright 2018 WAVE. All rights reserved.