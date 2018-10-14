Fire in Mt. Adams causes an estimated $75,000 in damage

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - More than three dozen firefighters helped fight a fire in the 1000 block of St. Gregory in Mt. Adams on Sunday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the Cincinnati Fire Department says the fire broke out around 2:45 p.m on a second floor balcony and extended into the interior and roof of a two-story brick building.
A tenant of the adjoining building came home and investigated after smelling smoke.
No one was home at the time of the fire and one tenant is now displaced as result of the fire, said officials.
40 firefighters were called to the scene. “That’s the standard amount called to 1 alarm complement fire,” said District Fire Chief Louis Arnold.
The Cincinnati Fire Department’s Fire Investigation unit was also on the scene.
Investigators say the fire caused an estimated $75,000 worth of damage.
