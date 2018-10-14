Gov. Bevin wants to ‘blow up’ corrupt system, red tape

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Governor Bevin wants to “blow up” what he calls a corrupt system filled with red tape, he said in a statement posted to social media on Sunday afternoon.
The Tweet reads: “From the beginning, we’ve made it clear...We won’t stand for the way things have ‘always been done.’ There is no room in Kentucky for corruption, overburdensome red tape, pay-to-play politics and inside deals.”
Bevin illustrated his point by using actual grenades in the attached footage, taken at the state penitentiary in Western Kentucky.
In the video, Bevin, wearing a plaid button-down, gestures casually, grenade in-hand.
“Our cabinet officials are here, a lot of things are happening in Kentucky that haven’t happened in a long time,” Bevin says. “When I was elected a couple of years ago I talked about blowing things up like red tape, blowing up things like corruption, blowing up things like pay-to-play and inside deals where a handful of people were getting their wheels greased at the expense of all the taxpayers of Kentucky,”
“We talked about blowing up a whole lot of things,” he continues. “It was literally the embodiment of what you’re about to see in a minute.”
Bevin then places protective ear muffs over his head.
“When we’re talking about blowing things up in Kentucky, we’re talking about things like this,” Bevin says, firing an explosive device out of what appears to be a grenade launcher.
Music and the sound of an explosion shortly follow.
