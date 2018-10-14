Man stabbed trying to break up fight

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A man was stabbed Wednesday trying to break up a fight in Queensgate, police say.
One of the people involved in the fight in the 1300 block of Ezzard Charles Drive around 4 p.m. took out a knife and began swinging it, striking the victim on the shoulder and causing serious injury, according to Cincinnati Police.
The suspect was behind the victim, and the victim was unable to give a description, said police.
Police said they are investigating the felonious assault and ask anyone who may have information on the incident to contact them or call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
