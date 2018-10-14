Northern Ohio man charged with 8th OVI offense

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - An Ohio man was arrested and charged with his eighth operating a vehicle while intoxicated offense in his lifetime after blowing nearly twice the legal limit of a chemical breath test.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says Mark Tarver of Oak Harbor, which is between Toledo and Sandusky, was stopped on Oct. 12 just before midnight in Fremont. Troopers say Tarver was driving without lights.
While speaking with Tarver, troopers say they detected an odor of alcohol coming from his vehicle and observed an indication of drug use.
Tarver performed the field sobriety tests and eventually tested .08 percent on a chemical breath test, according to the OSHP.
The habitual offender has been charged with possession of drugs, driving under suspension, operating a motor vehicle without lighted lights, and his sixth OVI charge in the past 20 years. It is his eighth lifetime OVI offense.
Tarver was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday morning.
