Police: Man assaulted by teen with construction cone

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A man was robbed after being assaulted in Avondale by a juvenile with a construction cone, police say.
The victim was walking home near a construction site Wednesday in the 600 block of Rockdale around 5:30 p.m. when two teen boys ran toward him, according to Cincinnati Police.
One of the boys threw a large plastic construction cone at the victim, striking him on the head, said police.
The other teen then stole the victim’s wallet, said police.
The victim told investigators he was able to recover his wallet but all the money inside before it was stolen was missing.
The victim was not seriously injured in the incident.
Police gave the follow descriptions of the suspects:
- Suspect 1: Black male, 15-16, about 5’04” tall and 110 pounds. There was no clothing description given.
- Suspect 2: Black male, 15-16, about 5’06” tall and 125 pounds. He was wearing a red t-shirt.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.
