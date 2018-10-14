Rainy, cloudy, and cool

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Showers are working their way through the Tri-State.
This morning, light rain is in the forecast with temperatures in the 40s.
The wet weather chances stick around throughout the day. Otherwise, cloudy skies and daytime highs in the mid 50s are expected.
Rain is in the forecast tomorrow morning. As the wet weather tapers off during the afternoon and evening, clearing skies are expected.
Colder than average temperatures are on-tap for the rest of the week.
Low temperatures will drop into the 30s Wednesday morning. As a result, widespread frost will be in the forecast.
Patchy frost will be possible Friday morning.
