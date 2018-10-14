Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing could be biggest jackpot ever

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The numbers are in for the Mega-Millions jackpot, but nobody won the big prize, which is now up to $654 million dollars.
The Remke Market in Crescent Springs is going to be a popular place over the next couple days.
There was no winner of the jackpot. Another one is set for Tuesday.
Folks in the store Saturday had plenty of opinions on what they'd do with a $654 million-dollar jackpot.
"Maybe I'd give some of it away, whoever needs some," said one customer.
"First thing I'd do is quit my job, sorry boss," said Matthew Bishop who works at US Bank.
As a personal banker with US Bank, Bishop's financial background gives him a unique perspective on how to go about your life if you do strike it rich.
"Last thing I'd want is for my name to be blasted out and all of a sudden I'd have a million friends I never knew I had," said Bishop.
He's got some advice for the winner.
"Find yourself a solid financial advisor that you trust a diversify your money in difference places so you're not putting all your eggs in one basket," said Bishop.
Tuesday’s drawing could eclipse the largest ever mega-millions jackpot, a $656 million-dollar prize from 2012, according to Mega Millions.
