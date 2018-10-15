Boone County Schools warns of door-to-door scam

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Boone County Schools have posted a warning of a possible scammer going door-to-door in area neighborhoods.
Goodridge Elementary posted the warning after receiving numerous reports of an adult and child visint neighborhoods and reading a script that asks for money for Goodride, with no supporting paperwork.
“Neither our PTA, nor any school-affiliated group, is currently completing any type of door-to-door sales that would ask for a monetary donation. We just wanted our community to be aware and mindful of this piece of news,” the post reads.
If you see anything suspicious, you’re asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Department.
