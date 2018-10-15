California utilities shut off power amid wildfire concerns

All Seasons restaurant chef Kevin Kathman, left, and owner Gayle Keller stand at the bar as they look at their empty business Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, in Calistoga, Calif. The restaurant was forced to close, losing an estimated $20,000 per day, as their power was cut off. Northern California's biggest utility has taken the unprecedented step of cutting electricity for tens of thousands of customers in an attempt to prevent wildfires amid rising winds and official warnings on Monday of extreme fire danger. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) (AP)