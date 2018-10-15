Cloudy with a chance of showers before Frost Advisory, Freeze Warning

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The chance for showers will linger into the early afternoon Monday. However, the cloud cover will hang around with steady temperatures in the 50s.
Cold overnight lows are on the way.
In fact, Monday night, several areas will drop into the 30s.
A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for Decatur, Ripley, Dearborn, Warren and Clinton counties.
A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for Fayette, Union, Franklin and Butler counties.
We will continue to have the potential for frost the next several mornings.
As a result, we will most likely have our first freeze of the season this week.
