The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah coming to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Comedian Trevor Noah is making a stop in Cincinnati during his new tour.
He announced the dates for his upcoming ‘Loud and Clear’ tour on his website. The tour kicks off Jan. 11 in Toronto.
Noah is the host of the Emmy and Peabody award winning ‘The Daily Show’ on Comedy Central.
The comedian is a native of South Africa and was raised during the South African Apartheid. He was born to a black South African mother and a white European father, which inspired his first book Born A Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood.
Born A Crime made the New York Times bestseller list.
Loud and Clear will be at the Arnoff Center Feb. 1 and run from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Ticket pre-sale starts Oct. 17 AT 10 a.m. on the Cincinnati Arts Association’s website.
Noah is a decorated comedian, with nominations for a Writers Guild Award, a GLAAD award, and two NAACP Image Awards in the last year for The Daily Show.
He currently has an hour-long special on Netflix called Afraid of the Dark.
