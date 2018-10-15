First frost of season coming this week

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Mist, drizzle and fog will be in your Monday morning forecast.
The wet weather will stick around through daybreak. Expect temperatures in the 50s.
We will have the chance for rain through the first half of the afternoon as a cold frost moves east.
Once the rain tapers off, we will see gradual clearing over the region.
However, colder conditions are on-tap.
Overnight lows will drop into the 30s a few nights in a row.
A FROST ADVISORY is in effect from 2 a.m. until 10 a.m. tonight and Tuesday morning for areas north and west of the Cincinnati.
We will have frost potential Thursday and Friday morning as well.
This week, we will have our first freeze of the season across portions of the region!
