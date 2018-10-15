Freeze warning in effect for parts of the Tri-State

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - FREEZE WARNING for Fayette, Union, Franklin and Butler counties.
A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for Decatur, Ripley, Dearborn, Ohio, Switzerland, Carroll, Gallatin Boone, Kenton, Campbell, Hamilton, Warren, Clinton, Clermont, Brown and Highland counties.
Cold air is bringing the first change of sub-freezing temperatures and frost to the FOX19 NOW viewing area early Tuesday morning. The ground is still relatively warm but with all the moisture around the area frost will be widespread especially in valleys and other low areas out of the city.
Frost and sub-freezing temperatures in spots are possible again Thursday and Monday mornings.
The weather will be dry and mostly sunny to partly cloudy until Friday when the cloud cover increases bringing showers Friday evening and Saturday.
