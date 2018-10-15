Greyhound bus passengers stranded in Louisville after driver quits

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There were some unhappy travelers today at the Louisville Greyhound bus station.
Passengers said buses were stranded with no drivers for hours.
The driver of a greyhound bus headed to Chicago quit on the job Monday.
Another driver was described as “out of hours”, so he couldn’t drive, leaving passengers waiting for another driver.
That bus was headed to Detroit.
Its unclear how many passengers were affected.
Greyhound and Amalgamated Transit Union local 1447 were both reached out to for comment and have not responded.
Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.