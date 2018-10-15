Husband injured in domestic violence stabbing

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A couple was arrested for domestic violence after a stabbing in Oxford Township on Saturday night.
According to police, the wife stated that she was being choked by her husband and that she had stabbed him in the chest with a knife.
Police said the stabbing happened in the 3600 block of Pamajera Drive around 11 p.m. The weapon was recovered at the scene.
Police said the husband left the scene before the officer’s arrival and was later located at McCullough Hyde ER.
Both were placed under arrest for domestic violence. The wife was charged with aggravated assault.
They are in the Butler County Jail pending a bond hearing.
