Inmate indicted for strangling cellmate to death

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell announced the indictment for aggravated murder after an inmate strangled his cellmate to death.
According to Fornshell, On April 23, 33-year-old Jack Welninski strangled his cellmate, Kevin Nill, 40, of Piqua, Ohio, while incarcerated at Lebanon Correctional Institution.
Investigators believe that Welninski murdered Nill to obtain a transfer to a different prison. The two had been cellmates for less than an hour before Nill was discovered deceased in the cell.
Welninski is currently serving a 69-year prison sentence after being convicted in Wood County, Ohio, for the 2015 attempted murder of an Oregon, Ohio police officer.
Nill was behind bars for attempted domestic violence.
Welninski is currently incarcerated at the Ohio State Penitentiary.
His arraignment date has not been set.
