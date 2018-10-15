Lane closures on I-75/I-74 this week part of reconstruction

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Watch for lane closures this week on Interstates 75 and 74 as a reconstruction project continues in the area.
The first stage of construction includes pavement resurfacing, bridge deck patching, and drainage improvements on westbound I-74 from I-75 to Beekman Street, state transportation officials said Monday.
Two lanes of I-74 traffic and all ramps will be maintained throughout, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
Lanes will be narrowed and shifted through the work zone.
Overnight single lane closures should also be expected.
In order to prepare for the first traffic shift on west I-74, the following restrictions will be in place:
- Monday: Various lane closures on east I-74 from Montana Avenue to I-75 from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday
- Tuesday through Thursday: Various lane closures on north and south I-75 from Monmouth Street to Mitchell Avenue nightly from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following day.
- Friday: Various lane closures on west I-74 from I-75 to Colerain Avenue from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday. Also various lane closures on north and south I-75 from Monmouth Street to Mitchell Avenue from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday.
Arrow boards and/or signs will alert motorists of the work zone and restrictions, according to ODOT.
All work is contingent upon the weather, they add.
Motorists should remain alert to help ensure the safety of the construction workers and other drivers.
They also are being asked to reduce speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone.
For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information, please check www.ohgo.com
