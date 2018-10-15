CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A water main break on Sunday has caused multiple road closures in Madisonville.
Cincinnati Police say that road closures will include Erie Avenue from Murrary to Rosslyn and Brotherton from Erie to Red Bank. This will include the Brotherton Court Access to Red Bank expressway and I-75.
Following the water main break, pavement has been removed and there is a large hole in the road on Erie avenue.
The road is not likely open for the morning commute and may be closed much longer, according to a Waterworks supervisor.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.