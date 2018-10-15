Ohio Wildlife Council makes changes to fishing size limits, seasons

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Council approved a series of changes to bag and size limits for fish in certain bodies of water.
Black bass sport fishing, including largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted, previously lasted from May 1 through a portion of June in Lake Erie. Now, according to the new rule changes, the black bass season will be open year-round.
Additional changes will limit anglers to a daily bag limit of one black bass with an 18-inch minimum size limit from May 1 into June.
There were also adjustments made to the size and bag limits for crappie in certain fishing locations. The 30-fish daily bag limit and the 9-inch minimum size limit for crappie has been removed at Acton, Clendening, Hargus, Highlandtown, Knox, Madison, Nimisila, Rush Creek, and Springfield lakes and at C.J. Brown, Clear Fork, Griggs, and West Branch reservoirs.
