Police: Man critically hurt father by shoving him down stairs

Roselawn, OH (FOX19) - A man is accused of critically injuring his 71-year-old father by shoving him down a flight of stairs.
Johnny Crowder was found laying on the basement floor covered in blood when Cincinnati police responded Saturday to a residence in the 1500 block of Kenova Avenue, court records show.
“Victim states that his son, Shawn Crowder, pushed him down a flight of stairs,” police wrote.
Police wrote that they saw a laceration on the victim’s head at the hospital. The man also suffered two collapsed lungs, broken robs and is in critical condition, court records show.
Shawn Crowder, 41, was arrested on charges of felonious assault and domestic violence.
Police also asked a judge to issue a temporary protection order against him, court records show.
Crowder was scheduled to make his first court appearance on the case at 9 a.m. Monday.
This is not his first arrest.
He was charged with resisting arrest in November 2016, court records show.
According to a criminal complaint, Crowder physically fought with officers and was Tased after being advised he was having a state mental hold signed on him and had to be transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for evaluation.
A Hamilton County judge found Shawn Crowder mentally ill and remanded him to Summit Behavioral Healthcare, a Roselawn mental health facility.
The insanity proceedings were dismissed by a judge in February 2017, his court-ordered commitment was terminated and he was acquitted of the resisting arrest charge,, court records show.
